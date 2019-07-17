LIBERTY — A dispute between the owners of Brushy Creek Ranch appears to have been resolved Tuesday when they settled out of court rather than hold a hearing before the judge in Amite County Circuit Court.
Chris Kimball had sought a restraining order against his business partner, John Nygren, after Nygren seized control of the Brushy Creek Ranch Facebook page and levied numerous accusations against Kimball on it.
Judge Debra Blackwell had entered a temporary restraining order against Nygren, but that was dissolved after they settled.
“We’re very happy with it,” said Nygren’s attorney, Scott Slover of Natchez. “We’re ready to focus on the ranch and get it straightened out. It’s an asset and we want to keep it that way.”
Kimball and his attorney, Alfred Felder of McComb, declined comment.
The hearing was scheduled for 2 p.m. but attorneys met in conference for more than hour before reaching a settlement.
The ranch, located in the Homochitto National Forest outside Gloster, is a tourist resort that caters to horse riders and campers.
