LIBERTY — Amite County supervisors accepted a $1.4 million bid Thursday to replace three bridges on Powell Road.
The board approved the bid recommended by county engineer David Cothern for $1,400,088.85 from the TL Wallace Construction Co. of Columbia.
The bid came in slightly under estimate as Cothern originally estimated a project cost of $1,409,079.
The board selected the offer over a $1.7 million bid from Key Constructors LLC of Madison, a $1.5 million bid from Ellis Dozer Service LLC of Seminary and a $1.5 million bid from Tanner Construction of Ellisville.
Supervisors had earlier approved a contract with Cothern for the emergency replacement of three closed bridges on Powell Road.
All three bridges sit east of Street Road. One bridge crosses the Amite River southwest of Liberty and the other two sit nearby.
The Mississippi Local System Bridge Program allocated $1.5 million to the project, which is intended to help counties fix ailing bridges.
Cothern said he will meet with the TL Wallace officials several times over the coming month in order to iron out plans for the project.
“It generally takes about six to eight weeks before work on the contract can begin,” he said.
While things tend to move quickly in the board room, actually breaking ground on construction is another story all together.
“It’ll be pretty good if we can get it going within two months,” Cothern said.
In other business, the board:
• Heard an update from county election commissioner Frank Noto, who said the commission will be performing routine cleaning and maintenance at the various county precincts. He asked the board to let him know if they notice anything out of order or if a community member lodges a complaint.
• Approved travel for Circuit Clerk Debbit Kirkland to attend the state circuit clerks convention in Biloxi in September.
• Hired Jaheem Jackson as a part-time hopper at the request of solid waste enforcement officer Murry Toney.
• Removed two former workers from the solid waste department payroll as they are deceased.
