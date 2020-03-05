TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors hiked garbage fees 25 percent Monday, due to revenue shortfalls.
Board attorney Conrad Mord said the garbage program had brought in a bit more than $700,000 over the past year, but expenses ran almost $750,000.
That produced a deficit of more than $38,000 for the year, which included $23,000 in debt service on garbage trucks, and works out to a deficit of about $3,350 per month.
Mord said 69 cents per month per customer would bring the garbage fund up to break-even, with $1 per month providing a little breathing room. At $2 per month, the garbage fund would be getting about $9,000 per month more than it’s currently taking in, with about $6,400 of that surplus.
At that rate, “two years down the road, we’d have $153,000 in the bank that we could use as the cash payment on a new truck,” Mord said.
He said the county’s financial adviser, Charlie Prince of Magee, recommended raising the rate $3 per month, which would produce about $271,000 in surplus over the next two years, which would be most of the money needed to but two garbage trucks without needing to borrow a large amount to pay them off.
Board President Larry Montgomery thought back to January, when board members noted that the garbage fund has more than $900,000 in unpaid garbage bills.
“If we could just get the people to pay that owe us, we wouldn’t need to go up” on garbage rates, he said.
Doug Popwell, elected to the board in November, said the board should go ahead and make the raise by $3.
“If $2 won’t make us steady ... we may as well take the brunt now,” he said. “I’d hate to have to go back in four years and raise it a dollar more.”
Popwell made that a motion, seconded by Ken Craft, and it passed 4-0, with Clennel Brown absent.
Julie Ginn, the county’s garbage clerk, asked whether the increase would affect those who pay a year in advance.
“Will we honor that, or do (customers) need to pay the difference?” she asked.
She said she had told people coming into her office since January to pay for the year that the board was considering a rate increase, which might make an additional garbage fee necessary later, and she had received little negative feedback.
The board, however, indicated that the county should honor the yearly fees already paid.
The board also decided to keep the $4 discount that customers receive for paying the year in advance in full.
The fee hike boosts the residential garbage fee from $12 to $15 per month starting April 1.
Ginn said the last increase was made in 2008, and Craft noted that that increase had doubled the garbage fee from $6 to $12.
The rate increase will also apply to the small business and large business rates. Small business fees will rise from $20 to $25, and large business fees will go from $30 to $37.50, though Ginn said only one customer — Jones Lumber Company — is charged the large business rate.
