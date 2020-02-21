Magnolia Mardi Gras set to roll Saturday

Magnolia presents the 19th annual Mardi Gras Mambo Parade 10 a.m. Saturday with parade line up at 9 a.m. at Eva Gordon. There will be live music, carnival, food, rides, jumpers and more with entertainment by Emerson Hill, Groove Street featuring Jasmine Sargent, Little Nelson Band and more.

