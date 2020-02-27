Godbolt: death times four
By Ernest Herndon
Enterprise-Journal
Four times a clerk read the jury’s verdict: death. Four times Willie Cory Godbolt nodded his head.
And so ended an ordeal that spanned 33 months from the night Godbolt, 37, took eight lives in Lincoln County in a deranged eight-hour spree that ended only when he was wounded and arrested in the gray light of morning.
So ended a trial that started Feb. 10 with jury selection in DeSoto County and continued with testimony that began Feb. 15 in Pike County Circuit Court.
On Tuesday the jury found Godbolt guilty of the eight murders — four of them capital — plus related crimes. That led to a two-day sentencing phase in which the jury had to decide between life in prison without parole and death for the capital murders of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy William Durr, Austin Edwards, 11, Jordan Blackwell, 18, and Sheila Burage.
Thursday night, after one hour and 10 minutes of deliberation, the jury brought forth its unanimous decision: death on all four counts.
Judge David Strong gave Godbolt a chance to speak before officially pronouncing the sentences.
“I respect this court, the state, the country, these families,” Godbolt said. “I offer my sincere and genuine apologies, and I would ask that you all seek the peace of God to rule in your heart. I don’t have any animosity, any anger, any hatred for anybody, because I’ve got the peace of God in my heart.”
Godbolt had been convicted of four counts capital murder, four counts first-degree murder, two counts kidnapping, one count attempted murder and one count armed robbery.
Judge Strong pronounced sentences for each count — six life sentences plus 40 years and a $5,000 fine — but all were rendered moot by the death sentences, which Strong ordered to be carried out on July 15.
After Godbolt was led away in handcuffs, more than 30 victims’ family members and friends gathered to address the media, which was present in force in the Pike County courtroom.
Shon Blackwell, father of Jordan, said, “It’s been a very long time coming, We from Bogue Chitto and extended Bogue Chitto have suffered pain and still try to understand why. One thing we have done is keep God first.”
He extended his condolences to Godbolt’s family and said his church has been praying that Godbolt “got saved.”
“Today we consider it a loss but a victory at the same time,” Blackwell said.
He and others thanked the District Attorney’s office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Brookhaven Police Department and other officials involved in the case.
Durr’s widow Tressie Durr said her husband died a hero.
“When he took his last breath I now know that he was grasping his wedding ring,” she said, referring to photos that indicate he took off the ring and held it before he died.
Mrs. Durr said claims that the crimes have divided the Bogue Chitto community are untrue.
“Through this tragedy there has been a positive light,” she said, citing a monument for the victims built at the intersection of Highway 51 and Bogue Chitto Road.
“We call ourselves the Bogue Chitto Strong and that’s for a reason because through this we have become Bogue Chitto strong,” she said.
Austin Edwards’ mother Shayla Edwards smiled through tears as she said, “He died a Christian and I know I will meet him again.”
Sheila Burage’s daughter Christianna sobbed as she said, “It’s been a long time coming and I’m so glad it’s over with. Even with the pain we can sleep a little better knowing we got justice for our family.”
In closing arguments earlier Thursday, Godbolt’s attorneys made impassioned pleas for the jury to give him life in prison without parole instead of death.
Katherine Poor cited “his brokenness, his pain” and said the jury had the opportunity to “break the cycle of trauma.”
“The death penalty for Cory is not healing, it’s not comfort,” Poor said.
Alison Steiner said life without parole would be punishment enough.
“He will die in prison lonely, rejected, with neither joy nor comfort,” she said.
Steiner urged the jury to let God decide when to take Godbolt, not the state. She said imposing a death sentence would amount to “private retribution” rather than “public justice.”
Assistant District Attorney Brendon Adams said he’d heard enough about “poor Cory” and turned the jury’s attention to his murder victims instead.
Adams and fellow prosecutor Robert Byrd made light of the defense’s claims that Cory was influenced by the fact that his parents were separated and by an encounter he had with a grown woman when he was a teenager.
As for the fact that Godbolt’s father was shot to death when Godbolt was a teen, “That happened 20 years prior,” Adams said.
Adams then detailed the deaths of the four capital murder victims and showed their photos on a screen.
“This is about justice and accountability,” he said in recommending the death penalty. “This is not ‘private retribution.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.