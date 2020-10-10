State health officials said 155 school employees and 366 students tested positive for COVID-19 in Mississippi last week, although the numbers don’t match known school outbreaks that have gone unreported.
Missing from the statewide report are private schools including Parklane Academy, Brookhaven Academy and Amite School Center.
Department of Health spokesperson Liz Sharlot said private schools have the option of reporting their cases directly to the state or to the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools, which then report the numbers to the state.
She said the MAIS has not reported anything to state officials since Sept. 4.
There also was no data from any school in the North Pike School District, even though North Pike’s football team went on a two-week quarantine last week after two players and coach tested positive.
Sharlot said it’s up to the schools to report their numbers to the state, and officials in area school districts said they have been doing that, so it’s not clear who’s to blame for the incomplete data.
Some McComb School District campuses did not report, but all students in that district are still attending class online.
The South Pike School District reported one to five new student cases for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, nine students quarantined and one teacher quarantined.
Data released by the state earlier this week also shows 35 new school outbreaks, Amite County High School among them.
An outbreak is reported when a case of the virus is confirmed to have been caught at the school, whether between employees or students.
From Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, Amite County High School reported no new cases among employees and one to five new student cases. Health officials will not give a specific count of cases if the number is less than five ourt of privacy concerns.
Superintendent Don Cuevas said Friday that a new case has been reported to him this week and it will appear on next week’s state update, and the total number since the start of the year will still be one to five. There was one ACHS student reported in quarantine from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2.
However, there were no numbers given — not even zeros — for high school employees quarantined the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 or the total number of employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 since school’s start. There was no listing for any numbers from Amite County Elementary School on the MSDH report either.
Cuevas said that data absent from the report is the result of the schools reporting zeroes, and he said the district’s administrators and nurses are following the state’s reporting protocol.
“I’m sure they sent in a zero report,” Cuevas said of the elementary school’s absence from the report. “The nurse sends them in every week. We really haven’t had a lot of kids that have had it at all. Our kids seem to be a lot more resilient than we are.”
Amite County’s entire special education district office staff came down with the virus but did not expose the district’s central office, Cuevas said. He said all five or six affected employees have returned to work and that the initial exposure of those employees happened off-campus.
The school district is tracing people who were around others who have been potentially exposed and notifying parents. Cuevas described the process with a hypothetical situation.
“Let’s say over at the elementary or at the high school we have a teacher that tests positive for COVID. Let’s say it’s an eighth-grade teacher since we have a lot of eighth-grade students,” Cuevas said. “We’ll send a letter to all students in that class. It’s not mandatory you quarantine every child.”
It would be mandatory, however, if it was a teacher working in an intervention group who might have to stand in closer proximity to students, he added.
“We notify the parents by letter if it’s a lot,” he said. “If it’s a select group, we’ll call and send a letter. We do that every time. If a child has it, we look at the bus, who the child sat by. We see if it’s protocol to quarantine anybody who might’ve been within 6 feet of that child for an amount of time.”
There were two new teachers who entered quarantine on Monday, which will also be on next week’s report.One child who tested positive at the high school will return to school next week.
Cuevas acknowledged the district had some difficulty obtaining sanitation supplies at school’s start but has since been able to stock more.
Amite County schools are not installing Plexiglas partitions in all classrooms, although Cuevas has heard of teachers in the elementary school making their own.
“The principal has to look at it and look at budgets and decide whether they can do it or not,” Cuevas said, pointing out that not all CARES money has been disbursed.
“We’re doing our part, doing what we have to do,” he said. “We’re never going to make everybody happy. We’re truly doing the best we can with a situation you just would not believe.
“It’s not education; it’s not what we know. We’re having to get advice from the people. I talked to the state Department of Health just a few days ago because I want to make sure that we’re doing everything correctly.”
