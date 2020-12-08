Magnolia Mayor Anthony Witherspoon led the last regular town meeting of his term Tuesday night.
Witherspoon earlier this year announced his resignation effective Dec. 31, 2020. Mayor Pro Tem Becky Magee will serve as acting mayor starting Jan. 1.
Witherspoon added to Tuesday’s agenda a measure to have an acting mayor paid the same salary as an elected mayor. The board of aldermen approved the measure.
“It’s been a humbling experience and a great experience,” Witherspoon said at the meeting’s end.
He won his second term as Magnolia mayor in 2017 after winning a special election to finish the term of former mayor Melvin Harris, who resigned in 2014.
“I’ll be on the other side of the desk, holding y’all accountable,” Witherspoon told the board. “I wish nothing but good for Magnolia.”
He encouraged political unity among residents.
“Don’t let the federal level reflect what we can do on the local level,” he said. “Nobody in Washington, D.C., is going to fill a pothole or respond to a burglary in your house. Let’s move the city forward.”
Witherspoon also announced the town government’s first employee COVID-19 case.
The employee has fully recovered and will return to work soon. After the town got word of the virus case, all government facilities were closed to the public and deep cleaned by SGE Covid Solutions for $18,270, which the board approved.
Witherspoon said he plans to contact SGE about returning to clean the library, which was excluded from the list.
The town continues to search for the final order of its most recent town limits annexation in 2011 in order for Slaughter & Associates to move forward with new annexation plans.
The company requires the order to base the new boundaries off the current ones.
Keith Lott of Neel-Schaffer Inc. said the surveyor report, the maps and the meeting minutes are all available. The only piece missing is the judicial order approving the city’s request to take in the land.
“We know there was an annexation that happened, and it should’ve been filed at the courthouse,” Witherspoon said.
Meanwhile, the board paid Slaughter & Associates a total of $5,499 for planning work on the annexation project.
The proposed new annexation would extend Magnolia’s boundaries on the north from the area around the Love’s Travel Stop west to Highway 48. East of there, the town would take in Airport-Fernwood Road to Highway 51. The city’s southern boundaries would be extended to just beyond Highway 568.
Witherspoon said the annexation would not take in any residences.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, aldermen:
• Added the duties of inspecting and making recommendations on blighted properties to the job of zoning administrator. The board also raised the zoning administrator salary from $300 a month to $500 a month.
• Awarded overlay of Reo-Lane Road, Regan Drive, West Pine Street and Steve Drive to Warren & Warren Asphalt Paving LLC for their low bid of $128,496. Funding for the work will come from Small Municipalities Grant Program.
• Paid the following amounts from Community Development Block Grant funds for work rehabilitating and extending the town’s wastewater collection system: $53,735 to Red Oak Construction LLC, $14,300 to The Ferguson Group and $4,694 to Neel-Schaffer.
• Heard Witherspoon’s announcement that he appointed Debbie Bonds as Magnolia’s municipal election commissioner.
• Agreed to pay $8,145 to BBI Inc. for hardware and software support of the town’s tech equipment. The agreement contains potential additional costs including ones related to training for system updates. Witherspoon said those costs are likely irrelevant since the town’s system was recently updated.
• Renewed town employees’ insurance with Blue Cross Blue Shield. Total cost to the town for the coming year increased from $10,945 to $12,230.
