Amite County School District trustees handled relatively routine business during October’s monthly meeting.
Trustees authorized Superintendent Don Cuevas to accept a bid for cafeteria equipment without re-advertising, as the previous advertisement yielded no bids.
The needed equipment includes new tables, a convection oven and a mixer.
In other business, trustees:
• Approved a $500 donation from Trustmark Bank to Amite County Elementary School for supplies.
• Approved fundraisers held by Amite County High School football and basketball teams.
• Hired full-time bus driver Johnny Ball and teaching assistant Alicia Williams Faust.
• Approved the transfer of two students, one to McComb School District and one to Lincoln County.
• Agreed to advertise for bids for the five-year hunting and fishing lease on 16th Section land.
• Disposed of cafeteria tables, a laptop and two old TVs.
• Approved the 2020-21 drop-out prevention plan, which had no major changes from last year’s, and the 2020-21 test security plan, setting the guidelines for state testing.
• Discussed the possible need to grant owners of property adjacent to the school’s 16th Section land the right to cross the school property.
