McComb city board members, after arguments over procedure and emotional pleas for cooperation, voted unanimously to return to Mayor Quordiniah Lockley powers that were stripped by ordinance amendments and repeals during a special called meeting a month ago.
The rescission of those amendments and repeals returns to the office of mayor some employee oversight and suspension or termination responsibilities that were assigned solely to the city administrator. It also restores distinctions between regular and special called meetings and brings back the appeals process for employees suspended or fired by the mayor or city administrator.
After some squabbles over whether proper notice of the matter was given before the meeting and how big a majority vote would be needed to pass the rescission — similar to those which caused the matter to be postponed during the previous meeting — Selectman Devante Johnson begged the mayor to heal rifts between board members.
“The day we took that vote, it was obvious, or should have been obvious, there was some division between you and three members of your board,” Johnson said. “It should have been some type of conversation about, how do we mend this?
“There’s a problem at this table. We have issues here,” Johnson said. “There are people talking out there right now that want to divide us and see us fail. ... You can’t do it by yourself, and I can’t do it by myself. I need you. I need you to lead me. But the way we’re going, we ain’t getting there. ... I’ll vote to give you your powers back if that will bring us together.”
Johnson begged for unity even as he indicated that Selectmen Michael Cameron and Ted Tullos had not been supportive of a number of the board’s major initiatives this term. He said Cameron and Tullos weren’t being supportive of Lockley by trying to return his powers, since they were among selectmen that voted to fire Lockley as city administrator.
Once Johnson finished, Cameron immediately called the question, and Lockley received a 5-0 vote, with Selectman Donovan Hill, who called in to the meeting, having hung up or been disconnected before the matter came up for discussion.
Wednesday, Johnson declined to comment on what problems might exist between board members or why. He pointed back to his comments during the meeting rather than offering any additional thoughts.
He said he had not reached out to, nor heard from, Lockley since Tuesday night’s meeting.
“I made a plea for us to come together,” Johnson said. “It was obvious the mayor did not accept by his silence. We’ll see how it changes business for tomorrow.”
Lockley, too, had little to say about the episode.
“The body took action, 5-0,” Lockley said. “I didn’t ask them to take away my powers, and I didn’t ask them to return my powers.”
Cameron made the official request for the ordinance changes to be repealed at the Sept. 10 meeting.
Board members also clashed over approving travel for Johnson to attend the National League of Cities city summit in San Antonio, Texas, in November.
“Mr. Johnson, do you have a job?” Tullos asked.
“That is not appropriate, Mr. Tullos,” Lockley said.
Johnson on Wednesday lamented personal attacks being made in the boardroom, and said Tullos knew he has a job.
“He came to Lowe’s to talk to me about the mayor’s powers,” Johnson said. “I’m 23 years old. I own my own home, I have my own family, I have my own car. Everything I have, I worked for.”
Hill, while still on the phone, complimented Johnson for going to conferences and training sessions to bring ideas back to the city, and aimed a barb back at Tullos and Cameron.
“There are people who have been on this board a long time who go to conferences and play golf instead of attend the sessions, and haven’t gotten certified yet,” Hill said.
Tullos listed a number of items involving spending, including building a new Martin Luther King Recreation Center and buying adjacent land from the Delta Foundation, and said that kind of spending “doesn’t say much about doing good for the city.”
Selectman Shawn Williams then took a turn at calling Tullos’ remarks inappropriate.
“We’re trying to move in a more positive direction,” Williams said. “This isn’t getting us there.”
Lockley said he would clamp down on the board more during meetings and go more strictly by Robert’s Rules of Order, having board members address all remarks to the chair rather than selectmen addressing each other directly.
When the travel item came to a vote, it passed 4-2, with Tullos and Cameron opposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.