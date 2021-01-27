Vaccinations slow but steady

The rate of COVID-19 vaccinations in Mississippi appeared to slow early in the week as the state awaited a new allocation of doses to open up new appointments.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 7,196 shots given over Sunday and Monday. An average of 8,945 were given each day last week, the total for which was 62,615.
State health department spokesperson Liz Sharlot told the Associated Press on Tuesday that the state is expecting to receive 37,000 doses from the federal government this week, the same number it has received the past several weeks.
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center is waiting along with other hospitals, clinics and drive-thrus for that state allocation to be distributed so that it can request more.
“We’ve gotten everything we were told we were going to get. We have not been given the permission to order any more; that comes straight from the Department of Health,” said Tammy Bacot, SMRMC’s infection preventionist.
“We are all in the same boat. The state’s only allocated so many doses by the federal government, but then the state decides out of all the places in this state who gets how many doses.”
She said the hospital can’t order more or know how many it can get until the state allocation is set. SMRMC’s most recent shipment arrived a couple weeks ago.
When that shipment arrived, the hospital had around 1,000 shots available. Those have been used for vaccinating hospital staff and patients in the drive-thru at the Medical Arts Building.
Most of what’s left from that number now are shots that are earmarked as second doses, Bacot said.
According to the health department’s vaccine report on Tuesday, 175,417 Mississippians have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination, and 18,012 of those have gotten their second dose.
People 75 years or older are the most-vaccinated age group in the state, with 57,835 vaccinated as of Tuesday. The next most-vaccinated group is people 50-64 years old at 40,783, followed by 65- to 74-year-olds with 40,643.
People 25-39 account for 25,281 vaccinations. People 40-49 account for 22,006. People 16-24 account for 3,864.
Currently eligible for the vaccine at hospitals, clinics and state-run drive-thrus are healthcare workers, citizens 65 and older and people with medical conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs tweeted Tuesday that he was encouraged by January trends showing increased vaccinations and decreased COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The first full week of January saw 167 Mississippians hospitalized with COVID, a number that dropped to 139 the week of Jan. 10, then to 122 last week.
That downward trend held true for SMRMC, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Richardson. The hospital was caring for seven COVID-19 patients Tuesday, none of whom required ventilation.
“Instead of having 15 to 20 COVID patients, we have had five to seven patients over the past several days,” Richardson said Tuesday.
“We are all hoping that this is a trend that will continue, but with the COVID-19 virus, predictions are very hard to make. The most important thing right now is for community members to get vaccinated once more doses become available.”
The health department report lists vaccinations by county. In Pike County, 1,907 people have received a shot.
The number of residents vaccinated in other counties includes Amite 394, Walthall 671, Franklin 617, Lawrence 939, Lincoln 2,133 and Wilkinson 215.
From Saturday through Tuesday, there were 5,431 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide and 140 COVID-19-related deaths.
Of those, Pike County reported four deaths, Lincoln County reported two deaths, and Amite and Walthall counties reported one death each.
As far as infections across Southwest Mississippi, Pike County reported 48 new virus cases from Saturday to Tuesday. Amite County added 19 new cases, Franklin and Walthall counties added 14 each, Lawrence County added 23, Lincoln County added 41, and Wilkinson County added five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.