With coronavirus cases confirmed by the end of the second week of school, North Pike Superintendent Dennis Penton said he believes the control of the spread of the virus is manageable.
“While any case is reason to worry, we really are pleased with the work the staff is doing and that the numbers are manage-able,” he said, adding that the district’s numbers are comparable to other districts of their size.
“We are going to do our part to make sure our safety measures stay in place.”
Penton confirmed the district had four students and eight teachers who tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the school year, along with 31 students in quarantine due to exposure to the virus.
Those numbers are higher than the most recent data from the Mississippi Department of Health, which was from last week. State health officials announced this week that Pike County had 10 teachers and three students with the virus as of last week.
North Pike School District is wrapping up its second week of hybrid classes as the infection rates of the coronavirus pandemic continues to plateau for the state and area counties.
Penton noted that three of the four cases came from students who were sick before school started, but they count on the overall total. He added that many of the teachers who were sick are already better and back teaching as well.
Penton said although there is no way of truly knowing where the students contracted the virus, none of the four students were in contact with each other, nor do they go to the same school within the district.
“There’s no way to know where they got it, but it is more likely they brought it to the school rather than got it there,” he said.
Penton also said that most of the students in quarantine were exposed through parents and family who tested positive rather than through exposure on campus.
Penton also bragged about the participation of mask wearing in the district among students and teachers, noting that parents have been diligent in providing students with masks, which in turn helps the district keep a supply of masks.
“I’ve been very pleased with students being responsible and wearing their masks, and I think part of that is that students want to be in school and realize this is one of the things they need to do for school to stay open,” he said, adding that administration employees make a point to walk around the school and check on classes to make sure the rules are being followed.
In other news, the state had another light day in virus cases, with a total of 585 new cases and a lower death count of 26 for a total of 80,695 and 2,399, respectively.
Area counties’ cases continue to plateau as well, with Pike County adding eight Thursday for a total of 1,109 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Amite County rose by five to 270, Lawrence County rose by four to 401, Lincoln County went up three cases to 944 and Walthall County went up four cases to 557.
Franklin and Wilkinson counties saw revisions in their case counties, with Franklin dropping one case to 170 and Wilkinson dropping three cases to 274.
Lincoln and Pike counties both saw one death Wednesday for a total of 50 and 44, respectively.
