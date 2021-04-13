Our Lady of Hope retreat opens in Chatawa

Goodbye St. Mary of the Pines, hello Our Lady of Hope.
Chatawa’s former Catholic school-turned retirement center for nuns with the School Sisters of Notre Dame is now a retreat center for Catholics in the Gulf-South region and held an open house Sunday.
Faithful Catholics came from all over Louisiana and Mississippi for an open house and blessing of the grounds, and a small number of local residents attended to get a look at the facility’s idyllic grounds on a picture-perfect afternoon.
Father Mark Beard of St. Helena Catholic Church of Amite, La., blessed the property, anointing the grounds with blessed salt, praying to God, “For all who enter, for all who come, for those who visit, for those who stay and for those who make their living here, come and make your presence known. Present these grounds to your Son with the words, ‘I love it.’ ”
Donna Ponson, the administrator for Our Lady of Hope, said the church finalized the purchase of the property from the School Sisters of Notre Dame last year.
“We have day retreats,” she said. “We have ladies groups that come out, different men’s group that come out. We have an eighth-grade class that’s coming out with a day retreat.”
Although the facility isn’t open to the public, Ponson said the church hopes to eventually make it accessible to the community.
“We’re going to be building different gardens and things and once we do that we’re maybe going to be open to the public for guided tours,” she said.
Beard said the sale of the property literally required the blessings of bishops with the Diocese of Baton Rouge, since his church is in Louisiana, and the Diocese of Jackson since the property is across the state line.
“We can’t operate outside of the bishop, the bishop of Jackson and Baton Rouge have both been very good and very helpful,” he said. “We’ve already had one retreat.”
Beard noted that the transfer of ownership from one Catholic entity to another is purely coincidental — and quite a coincidence at that in mostly Protestant Mississippi.
“I didn’t even know about it for the last 20 years,” Beard said, adding that he was looking at another location to set up a retreat and was told about St. Mary of the Pines hitting the market after the School Sisters of Notre Dame decided to relocate the few remaining nuns there to a retirement facility in Louis-iana.
Beard said he approached the sisters in Chatawa and struck a deal.
“We started talking and I said, ‘Sisters, much like you, I’m economically challenged,’ ” he said.
The timing of the sisters’ need to sell the property and his need for property for a retreat center was “truly divine,” Beard said.
“How many coincidences do you have to have before you say it’s a God-incidence?” he said.
Beard said he is grateful for the sisters’ upkeep of the property over the years, and that they were able to reach an agreement on the sale.
“I thank them for holding the rope, because if they don’t, I have nothing to cling to,” Beard said. “What they did to keep it up and keep it running on a shoestring, it’s remarkable.”
While many in attendance were setting foot on the property for the first time, some of Sunday’s visitors had spent a significant part of their childhood there as students.
Monica Smith came to St. Mary of the Pines from Guatemala not knowing a word of English.
“The nun that taught me English did not know Spanish,” she said. “How we ever learned English I have no idea.”
Smith said she was one of several students from Latin American countries who had been sent to attend school at St. Mary of the Pines.
“We had girls from Venezuela, Costa Rica and Nicaragua,” she said. “As a matter of fact, the girls from Nicaragua were the nieces of the president.”
“They couldn’t speak Spanish or they had to pay 25 cents,” Smith’s classmate Helen Addison of Hammond, La., said.
They recalled being taught to swim and ride horses while wearing a full nun’s habit.
After school Smith became a nun but left the convent after six years and went to work as a Dallas police officer, making history as the first female officer in Dallas to have a female patrol partner and later being the first Hispanic woman to be elected president of the Dallas Police Association.
Smith and Addison, who were on hand with other alumni, including Angie Newman of Ponchatoula, La., and Valerie Carpenter of Hattiesburg, said the campus mostly looked the same as it did when they attended school.
The gym looks like an architectural time capsule from several decades ago and still has the same wooden bleachers, and the velvet curtain on the stage inside the building is embroidered with “SMP,” a relic of the campus’ school days.
The former students recalled playing against public schools and winning a basketball championship in that gym.
They noted that the old three-story dormitories had been torn down, recalling radiators clanking away in the middle of the night and chain-flush toilets.
As they walked the grounds. their memories were alive and well — and cherished.
Now the facility is taking on a new role to help make more memories.
“It was a nice time in our lives,” Addison said.
