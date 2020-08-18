Lightning hits gallery, church

Apparent lightning strikes damaged an art gallery and a church in McComb over the weekend.
Fern Crossley said she was reading a book inside the Studio of Art & Design she owns on Front Street when she heard a loud lightning strike early Saturday afternoon.
A passer-by noticed smoke billowing from the attic, knocked on the door and alerted Crossley to the fire.
The lightning apparently struck near the northwest corner of the house, igniting a fire in the attic.
McComb firefighters, assisted by some Summit volunteer firefighters, managed to contain the fire to the attic.
McComb Fire Capt. Warren Agnor said the two story house-turned art gallery had moderate water damage on the second floor, but the structure wasn’t a total loss.
The gallery contained numerous pieces of artwork by Crossley’s late husband Charles Crossley, a renowned Mississippi artist who died 2012.
Fern Crossley said an initial inspection of the interior of the house turned up no damage to the artwork, which was moved into storage on Sunday.
Also Saturday, lightning hit the steeple of First Christian Church on Delaware Avenue in McComb, knocking out power and knocking some siding onto the ground. No major structural damage was reported, a church member said.
Severe weather on Saturday and Sunday also blew down some trees and knocked out power, including one on Highway 51 between West Avenue and Northwest Street and another on Delaware Avenue Extension.
