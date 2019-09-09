A school nurse provided an update to the North Pike school board on Thursday evening — it turns out she is doing a great job.
Becky Fitzgerald is North Pike Lower Elementary School’s nurse and a registered nurse at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
North Pike Lower Elementary received a 100% score on the Centers for Disease Control’s school health index, which measures the strengths and weaknesses of health and safety policies.
Fitzgerald said that over last school year, she conducted 1,995 student evaluations at the 920-student school. Out of the 1,995 evaluations, 1,634 cases — more than 80% — were treated so that students could remain in school.
Her figures for other North Pike schools were similarly good.
The middle school had 6,655 student evaulations last school year and 6,321 of those — 95% of cases — ended with the student remaining in school.
High school students were evaluated 3,355 times and stayed at school in 3,263 of those cases, 97%.
Last year in total, two students were transported to the emergency room, one case by a parent or guardian and the other by a school administrator.
Additionally, only one ambulance was called to the elementary school last year, she said.
“We have got a lot going on,” Fitzgerald said.
One issue that every public school faces is that it isn’t always easy to get kids to attend. When kids feel sick in school they traditionally go down the hall to visit the campus nurse. In many cases, this can result in that child being sent home for the rest of the day. That can present issues, not only in the student’s education but also for parents who may be unable to leave work to collect their kids.
While it’s normal for kids to get sick throughout the school year, attendance is important and influences many aspects of district health, including the allocation of funding — not to mention the intellectual development of the child.
Fitzgerald said she has recognized the juxtaposition there and is doing her part to keep kids healthy and in the classroom.
Last year, she delivered 2,650 doses of routine prescription medication to students, with parental and physician permission. That category of service includes drugs that treat everything from ADHD to epilepsy or bacterial infection, she said. Additionally, she delivered 90 doses of emergency drugs such as inhalers or EpiPens for allergic reactions.
Fitzgerald’s public health approach to nursing is not only effective, it has proven to be transformative. She organized flu shots for district students and staff that through the district’s insurance coverage were dispensed free of charge. Last flu season, only two staff members contracted the virus, she said.
She has organized trainings on seizures, asthma and EpiPen use to staff members that allows them to deliver those treatments in her absence in cases of time-sensitive emergency, she noted. She has also provided similar training to staff members who often accompany students on field trips off-campus, “in case something happens at one of the buildings and I’m far away,” Fitzgerald said.
Among her many duties is generating state-mandated compliance reports on vaccination and performing lice checks and treatment on children with parental permission.
District 4 representative Freddie Deer expressed appreciation for the job Fitzgerald has done.
“Keep on doing what you’re doing,” he said.
Superintendent Penton thanked her for all of her work and noted that it makes a big difference in district attendance.
