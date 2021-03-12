Library slowly returning to normal

After many fits and starts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the McComb Library is back open with limited hours, said Pike-Amite-Walthall Library System Director Darlene Morgan. Other branches have reopened as well.
“It’s been a huge roller-coaster ride,” Morgan said. “I’m crossing my fingers and praying every day that things will continue to work out.”
The McComb Library is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays plus curbside only from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays; and curbside only 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays. The website pawls.org lists hours for other libraries.
The McComb Library has a 15-person limit. Masks and social distancing are required, and masks and hand sanitizer are provided at the entrance. The meeting room is open for groups of up to 15 people. Computers are available, and study rooms continue to be open by appointment, as is the genealogy room.
“What we’re trying to do is protect the public,” Morgan explained.
The library has seen some improvements during the interim, with more to come. Friends of the Library paid to place floor tiles in a central area where a coffee station will go.
There will be a coffee bar, bistro tables and couches, with coffee available for a nominal fee.
“Friends of the Library group is doing a phenomenal job,” Morgan said.
The library closed from mid-March to mid-April last year during a shut-down order due to COVID. Employees kept working part-time, sometimes from home.
“We bought a fogging machine which we use regularly,” Morgan said.
“I have a wonderful board. I will sing their praises. They give me ideas and I give them ideas.”
Board members are Annette Conerly of Walthall County, Dee Walsh and Bill Vallely of Amite County, and Natalie McMahon and Peggy Tidwell of Pike County.
After the shutdown, the library opened curbside service, allowing people to request books via phone, email or internet chat.
“Eventually that morphed to just coming to the door and knocking on the door,” Morgan said.
Employees put tables and chairs outside so people could access wi-fi, and continued to offer such services as making copies, laminating documents, sending faxes, and selling ear buds and flash drives at cost. The library allowed computer use via appointments.
The library reopened part-time in fits and starts last year, closing periodically when employees — including Morgan — came down with the virus.
It reopened more fully last week.
People don’t have to go to the library to borrow books. They can borrow ebooks and audio-books via the Hoopla app.
“Both will download on your phone,” Morgan said. “It’s available on your laptop or your tablet or whatever you’ve got.”
She’s hoping the library will reopen completely by May but realizes that’s subject to change if virus numbers go back up.
Meanwhile her employees have continued to soldier through.
“We have the best staff of any library,” Morgan said. “They have been phenomenal through this whole situation.”
