GLOSTER — The Gloster Area Chamber of Commerce will proceed with plans to hold a Christmas parade despite concerns expressed about COVID-19 at Tuesday’s town board meeting.
Chamber president Tommie Lee, who is also a town alderman, said the parade will take place noon Saturday, Dec. 12.
At Tuesday’s board meeting, Alderwoman Betty Green said she’d heard complaints about canceling Halloween trunk-or-treat and asked whether the town is still planning to hold the Christmas parade.
Lee said the parade has been scheduled, but Alderwoman Inez Bell expressed concerns.
“We have to see how this virus is going to go,” Bell said. “We don’t want to do something and be liable for somebody getting sick.”
She noted the state no longer has a mask mandate, and social distancing would be difficult to practice at a parade.
“Flu season is coming up, and if you get flu and coronavirus, it’s over,” Bell said.
Lee confirmed Wednesday the parade, which is sponsored by the chamber, is still on.
In other business, aldermen:
• Renewed automobile, general, town official and law enforcement liability insurance coverage with Matt Lewis and Bubba Foster for $6,321, down more than $1,800 from last year. The board also bought physical damage coverage on four new vehicles for a total of $3,530. They held off on buying uninsured motorist coverage at $125 per vehicle until they can compile a list of vehicles. Lewis also said the town could raise its fire rating and thus lower fire insurance premiums if its fire department increases water-carrying capacity. Lee said he will discuss the matter with Amite County Civil Defense Director Grant McCurley.
• Voted 3-1 to authorize Haddox, Reid, Betts to prepare the 2019-20 audit. Green opposed, while Bell, Lee and Michael McClain approved. Patricia Monroe was absent.
• Approved a zoning variance to allow Susan and Tom Sawyer to operate a bed and breakfast at 212 E. Florence St.
• Selected Dungan Engineering as engineer for the 2021 Community Development Block Grant, and The Ferguson Group as grant administrator.
• Approved payments of $187,297 and $58,752 to Greenbriar DSLP, $17,700 to The Ferguson Group and $11,914 to Dungan Engineering for work on the current CDBG project to renovate the town wastewater system.
• Heard suggestions from Green to install a couple of industrial fans at the old National Guard armory building and a public restroom at the old police station downtown for use during public events. Green also thanked Toni Coleman for installing “spirit sticks” — sticks with slogans like “faith, hope, love” — in downtown flower pots.
• Agreed to let Amite County Circuit Court use the armory building to select a jury Dec. 8, for social distancing.
• Voted 3-1 to authorize travel to the Mississippi Municipal League midwinter conference. Bell opposed, expressing concerns about COVID-19. Mayor Jerry Norwood said no one is required to go, and sessions are available on Zoom.
