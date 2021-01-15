South Pike students will return to classrooms on Jan. 25.
The district went online only starting Dec. 14, before the Christmas break, when cases of COVID-19 began to spike after Thanksgiving gatherings and in anticipation of further spikes after Christmas and the New Year.
Superintendent Dr. Donna Scott recommended to the school board that students return on the schedules that were in place before everyone went to virtual learning, with elementary students attending on a traditional daily schedule and junior high and high school students attending on alternating days Monday through Thursday.
“This will help us keep our numbers down at school, but still give our students exposure to their teachers in person,” Scott said.
As part of the return to school, Scott said the school day would be near its usual pre-COVID length, with final dismissal moved from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30. A staggered dismissal schedule will begin at 2 p.m.
Board President Clara Conerly said she was afraid students were being hurt by being out of classrooms for an extended period, in contrast to schools like Parklane Academy, which have students attending in person daily.
“I think it was smart to be out while COVID was peaking, but we need to be back in classrooms soon,” board member Dr. Luke Lampton said. “Even after a lot of people have had vaccines, we’re going to need to wear masks and be careful.”
Trustees approved the schedule change, as well as an extension of teacher leave specifically for COVID-19.
Scott said the extension would provide an additional 10 days of leave to teachers who contract or have been exposed to the virus, even if those teachers have previously used such leave during the school year already.
The leave will expire at the end of the school year.
Lampton, a member of the state board of health, told board members that almost 100% of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have been found in studies to have antibodies against it for about eight months. Recurrence of the virus is rare, he said, though a few cases have been reported worldwide, including one of his own patients.
Even after the virus has been diagnosed and treated, however, “symptoms can persist,” Lampton said. “There are a lot of residual issues that can affect their ability to work.
“You don’t want it, and we don’t want our teachers to get it.”
In order to help the students who need to catch up, the board approved a request by Eva Gordon Lower Elementary School principal Kim Daniels to start a Saturday school, 9 a.m. to noon on alternating weekends from Feb. 6 to April 3.
Teachers Willette Porter, Barbara Matthews, Jennifer Oatis, Shanell Bates and Stacey Bonds and teacher assistants Pamela Faust and Latrenda Hurens will lead the classes.
In other business, the board briefly discussed two personnel matters before going into executive session.
A motion not to accept the resignation of teacher Joyce Stokes died for lack of a second, and the board decided to talk about the matter in closed session after Scott said Stokes had walked out in the middle of class and did not return, which Scott said is a breach of contract.
The board also decided to discuss the resignation of alternative school director Joe Leavy in executive session.
Paperwork in the agenda packet indicated that Leavy submitted his resignation as part of the settlement of a workers compensation issue.
Scott said the board accepted Leavy’s resignation and took no action on Stokes’ following the executive session. Marylon Williams, a teacher at Eva Gordon Lower Elementary, was promoted to replace Leavy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.