Body found at attorney’s house

Investigators are looking into the death of a woman whose body was found at the home of a McComb attorney Tuesday morning.
Multiple law enforcement sources identified the woman as Wendy Dansby.
A cause of death had not been determined by Tuesday afternoon. Officers at the scene said she had no visibly apparent trauma.
She was found dead at the Hope Drive home of attorney Robert A. Lenoir.
Neither Dansby’s age nor place of residence had been confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
No one had been arrested Tuesday in connection with her death, officials said.
A Facebook page apparently belonging to Dansby lists her name as Wendy McMahan, a resident of Ridgeland.
A post by Dansby said that she legally changed her name from Wendy Lee McMahan to Wendy Lee Dansby in January.
That order was handled in Perry County Chancery Court and was signed by attorney Dee Alford Shandy, Lenoir’s mother, according to the photo of the court document.
Neither Lenoir nor Shandy were available at their law office for comment Tuesday.
McComb police and firefighters found Dansby dead around 8:30 a.m. inside a bedroom at the house on the corner of Hope Drive and Allison Drive in the Howell subdivision west of the city, Pike County Coroner Wally Jones said.
The agencies had received a call for medical assistance regarding an unresponsive woman. It was clear to first responders on arrival that Dansby was already deceased, Fire Chief Gary McKenzie said.
Police turned the case over to Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. McComb Police Chief Garland Ward said the case is being led by MBI investigator Scott Clark, who was not available for comment Tuesday.
“We figured we’re going to need a little bit more help because of the resources that we have,” Ward said.
Lawmen reportedly have obtained a search warrant for Lenoir’s home and one to get a blood sample from him.
On Tuesday afternoon law enforcement officers from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and McComb Police Department were outside of the two-story brick home on a street dotted with upscale homes, manicured yards and blooming azaleas.
A white Chevrolet pickup was parked in the garage and a white Nissan Murano with temporary tags from a used car dealership was parked in front of the house surrounded by crime scene tape.
Investigators reportedly searched the Nissan earlier and were seen going in and out of the house Tuesday afternoon.
