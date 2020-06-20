With reimbursement likely, the city continues to stack up payments to their debris and monitoring companies with clean up likely wrapping up next Monday.
“They are on their second pass, and we ask residents to put out their final load so we can pick it up by Monday,” Public Works Director Alice Barnes said of the cleanup teams. “If they have something that hasn’t been picked up, they need to call Public Works.”
Barnes addressed McComb City Board about a $28,865 payment to Debris Tech for debris monitoring and a $337,270 payment to Land Company Development Inc. for debris removal and disposal.
This comes up to a total of about $914,000 since the cleanup began in early May. With the city possibly getting a 75% reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said the state plans to add another 12.5% to the reimbursement as well for a total of 87.5% reimbursement, meaning the city would get back a total of about $799,750 from state and federal aid.
“Good news, the state of Mississippi is going to pick up 12.5% of that 25%,” Lockley said. “Hopefully, the Federal government will pick up the other 12%, and we get 100% reimbursement.”
This city’s issue shifted from if it will get the reimbursement, to when it will get reimbursed. Lockley said it could take years before the federal agency finishes paying the reimbursements.
“Again, the turn around of this money ... is going to require us contacting Senator Tammy (Witherspoon), Representative (Angela) Cockerham, Representative (Daryl) Porter and Senator (Sam) Mims to get our money back as quickly as possible,” Lockley said. “We, as board members, need to get busy blowing up their telephones.”
Mims is a state representative, not a senator.
Lockley said he has noticed some residents have asked him what the city pays Debris Tech to do and asked Barnes to explain what debris monitoring means.
“The monitoring team, they are on the site ... and every load that comes in they will weigh it,” Barnes said, noting that the monitoring teams double-check the cleanup teams numbers. “It is like checks and balances.”
Another important function of the monitoring teams is that they turn their numbers into FEMA as official numbers that are required by the state and federal government for assistance to be awarded.
Barnes said she still sees people putting out debris, and fears the city may have to go past her expected end date, but she feels if every resident with debris in need of removal gets it out before Monday, the cleanup teams can finish by that time.
Barnes also discussed a $105,237 payment to Utility Services Co. for the refurbishment of above-ground storage tanks at the water plant, which was finished in late January of this year.
Lockley said it is important to remember that the city has a capital improvement fund that takes care of itself, so any payments regarding the refurbishment of public works facilities come from the city’s capital improvement fund and not the general fund, which is the fund that city officials currently say is in a crunch.
In other board-related news, the board heard from purchasing clerk Emma Wheeler regarding declaring inventory items as surplus. She said the city has items, equipment and vehicles that either need to be sold off or declared rubbish, and once the board approves the items as surplus, she can do so.
Also discussed was a $6,960 payment to the Pike County Sheriff’s office for inmate housing; a vehicle transfer from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office to the city, which would go to a fire department investigator; the closing of the city on July 3 to give city employees a three day weekend.
