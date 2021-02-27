Sweet success

A Summit bakery is celebrating the sweet taste of victory after placing as one of 20 winners in a General Mills nationwide recipe contest.
Sugar Rush Baking Co., 813 Robb St., Summit, took the prize in the General Mills Foodservice Neighborhood to Nation Restaurant recipe contest, which banked the winners $5,000 each.
Sugar Rush owner and chef Natasha Huhn said she was proud to see her recipe place and help put summit on the map.
“It was really fun to bring a national spotlight to our little town,” she said.
“We are thankful for the support that we have had from the community, and it is awesome to be able to come in every day and do what we love while serving the community.”
The winning recipe was one of Huhn’s signature dishes — Chantilly Cream Napoleon Puff Pastry.
A Napoleon is a two or three puff pastries with a vanilla pastry cream. Huhn’s twist is replacing the pastry cream with chantilly cream, which is similar to whipped cream but sweeter due its higher sugar content. In another tweak, Huhn adds fresh strawberries and blueberries to the mix for added flavor.
The catch to the recipe contest was the fact that the recipe must contain a Pillsbury pastry product, and Huhn said hers used the Pillsbury puff pastry.
The contest doesn’t end with those 20 winners, though. A secondary contest between the winners was taking place on the General Mills Facebook page, with the recipe receiving the most comments receiving earning an additional $5,000 to a local food pantry. Sugar Rush was in fourth place as of Friday afternoon.
“You can comment on the picture once a day, but Friday is the last day, so I hope everyone will comment for us,” Huhn said, noting that she was unsure if she would be allowed to pick the food pantry or if the company would, but noted that it would probably be St. Andrew’s Mission.
“They all need it this year with not being able to do their regular fundraisers and have as many volunteers, so I hope we could help them,” Huhn said.
