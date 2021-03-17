To the rescue

Residents of East McComb should be on the look for a bright red fixture that will soon be a part of the community — a new fire engine.
Fire Chief Gary McKenzie said the department will have some more breathing room — both literally and figuratively — with the addition of a the truck, which should be in service in about a month or two.
McKenzie, along with some firefighters and a representative of Rosenbauer America, the North Dakota-based manufacturer of the truck that has a facility in Monticello, met up Monday for a test drive.
They went to the lowest bridge in the area — the 10-foot, 2-inch Georgia Avenue viaduct — and slowly drove under it. The truck didn’t fit due to a sprayer attachment. McKenzie asked the representative for a replacement attachment that would lower the height.
McKenzie said the truck will be at the fire station in East McComb, and firefighters from Engine Co. 3 came to test out the truck.
Smiling and laughing, they eyed it with the glee of a child with a new toy. They drove it around a vacant parking lot, testing the turning radius, which McKenzie said is much tighter than the old truck.
McKenzie said if anyone deserves the truck, it’s Engine Co. 3.
“For years that station has gotten the hand-me-down trucks, but we have a new station there,” he said. “The guys at that station, and the people that live in East McComb deserve a new fire truck as much as anyone else, so it is going there.”
The truck will take annual payments of about $50,000 a year for seven years, Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said.
The fire truck isn’t a splurge, McKenzie said. The department’s fleet is aging quickly, and its oldest truck was recently taken out of commission to be used for training and as a spare.
“It keeps passing the water pumping tests every year, so we kept using it, but it was made in 1997. It is getting old, and it is time for it to get a much-deserved rest,” McKenzie said.
This new truck isn’t just a replacement, it is a significant upgrade, with air conditioning, more cab space and a ton of bells and whistles that will make the firefighters’ job much safer and easier, including an remote controlled sprayer rather than a mechanical sprayer. The outside features sliding doors and pull-out cabinets for equipment storage.
The new air conditioning will come in handy for extended fires, McKenzie said, noting that firefighters will have a place to cool down and rest when they take a breather while they are being relieved by fellow firefighters.
On top of the new amenities, the truck also boasts a much larger water tank that pumps about 1,500 gallons per minute rather than the old truck’s 1,200.
“For not much more money, we have added 500 gpm in our capacity overall, and that really helps us with our fighting,” McKenzie said. “We are very fortunate that we don’t get that many fires that we need to worry about capacity, but those times when it is important, that capacity is invaluable.”
The station is also going back to the traditional way of naming trucks, so instead of trucks named by the number they are in the fleet, this new truck will be named after its company.
McKenzie said when the truck goes to the shop for the changes the department requested it will also get its decals. He said the truck will have a surprise in its decals and did not want to spoil it.
“They are very proud of their house there, and they want a little something to distinguish them from the regular truck,” he said.
