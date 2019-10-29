TYLERTOWN — Walthall County is edging closer to having no deficient bridges.
County engineer Jeff Dungan updated supervisors on ongoing and prospective projects on Wednesday.
Bridges on May and Old Bethel roads are in progress, and the county soon will purchase right-of-way to allow construction on Sauls Road, he said.
The bridge on East Lexie Road, for which the county got federal money to make repairs, has been joined to a federal bridge project in Lincoln County, and Lincoln County will serve as the fiscal agent for both projects.
Dungan said consultants hired under a federal mandate to inspect bridges with timber components had inspected bridges on Rushingtown and Sims Thornhill roads, and allowed both to remain open.
“We can work on Rushingtown Road in the next term, when we have more State Aid money,” Dungan said. “We need (Local System Bridge Program) money for Sims Thornhill, and our account has $55 in it right now.”
He said the county will still need to address bridges on Old Sandy Hook and Breland-Brown roads.
Meanwhile, a closed bridge on Boone Road needs a more permanent solution.
Dungan said dirt piles and barricades put up by the county to close off the bridge were being moved to allow traffic through.
“The state sent inspectors to look at closed bridges, and they saw barricades moved to the side so people could drive around them,” Dungan said. “You need to put up some better barricades yourself, or the state can send in a team to put up a barricade that nobody’s going to drive around.
“Your only other choice is to take out the bridge and take it off the inventory.”
Dungan said the matter had to be decided that day, and Supervisor Bruce Boyd told Dungan to call the state Department of Transportation to erect barricades.
