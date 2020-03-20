Franklin and Lawrence counties joined an ever-expanding list of places affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with state health officials confirming one case each in those counties on Friday morning.
Cases have also been confirmed by the Mississippi State Department of Health in Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson counties. The statewide total of lab-confirmed coronavirus cases stood at 80, although limited testing and the nature of the virus' transmission rate means there are likely more.
Mississippi reported its first coronavirus death, a Hancock County man in his 60s with underlying health problems, on Thursday — a little more than a week after reporting the first coronavirus case in the state.
The virus has now reached 32 of Mississippi's 82 counties, according to state health officials.
