Osyka aldermen last week gave the greenlight to the Osyka Civic Club’ Road to Cure 5K race in October and annual Christmas parade but not without some discussion.
Aldermen’s main concerns with the parade centered on finding a place to safely light fireworks that follow.
Civic Club member Julie Dycus said some of the places where the pyrotechnics have been set up in the past have new owners.
“There is no safe place to have it,” she said. “I can’t provide a place ... but if we find a place, a fire marshal will be called.”
Mayor Allen Applewhite suggested giving the OK for the parade and decide later about the fireworks.
Applewhite told Dycus to keep looking for a suitable place to hold the fireworks show, but noted “if you cannot find a safe place, we will forego the fireworks.”
Applewhite said another issue presented by the parade is coronavirus pandemic, noting that aldermen approved it unless restrictions from the state prevent it.
“With everything going on I don’t know if it is too early to say we can’t have it. Everything is up in the air,” Dycus told the board.
The 5K will also be retooled for the pandemic as it will be a virtual race instead of the in-person race.
It will be held 8:30 a.m. Oct.10 and the Christmas Parade will be Dec. 1.
The registration for the race is $25 a runner, but it is free to cancer fighters and survivors. Go to southernracetiming.com to register.
