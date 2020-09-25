Denbury Resources, an oil and gas company that has operated in Southwest Mississippi for more than 20 years, has emerged from bankruptcy several weeks after filing for Chapter 11 protection in the Southern District of Texas.
The company, now renamed Denbury Inc., announced that its restructuring had been completed, and it had emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy requirements.
As part of its restructuring, Denbury was temporarily delisted from the New York Stock Exchange. Trading in company stock on the exchange resumed Monday.
The company continued operations as normal during its bankruptcy proceedings, which helped the company restructure more than $2.1 billion of bond debt into stock and warrants.
“Having quickly and efficiently completed our restructuring program, Denbury is now a stronger company,” President and CEO Chris Kendall said. “As a result of this process, we are better positioned to compete in a dynamic and evolving energy market.”
The company operates in Southwest Mississippi’s Tuscaloosa Marine Shale and specializes in using carbon dioxide-enhanced oil recovery.
Carbon dioxide is injected into oil reservoirs and combines with oil to help move it to production wells nearby. Once pumped to the surface, the oil and carbon dioxide are separated so the oil can be processed for sale, while the carbon dioxide is recycled back into the oil reservoir to continue production.
Denbury estimated that the Gulf Coast region has between 3.7 billion and 9.1 billion barrels of oil recoverable through its carbon dioxide-enhanced oil recovery methods.
Looking forward, company officials believe Denbury can be profitable and have significant free cash flow with oil prices in the low $40s range.
Denbury’s bankruptcy filing came several months after problems related to lower prices caused by falling demand were compounded by a dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
The two countries increased their production of oil, close to their maximum capacity, which sent oil prices below zero for a few minutes.
