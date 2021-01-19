The local mental health district was slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic but has regrouped and is now using innovations to serve the public.
Sherlene Vince, director of A Clear Path of Southwest Mississippi Behavioral Health, gave an update to Pike County supervisors at their meeting Friday.
She said the nine-county agency has received Covid-19 funding that enabled it to replace all its computers and expand its services.
“During this time we’ve been able to provide a lot of telehealth services,” she said.
The agency has installed telehealth kiosks at the Pike and Lawrence county sheriff’s offices and Adams County Chancery Court. The kiosks allow mental health providers to evaluate patients via computer.
“We wanted to provide the sheriff’s department with a way not to transport people for mental evaluation,” she said. “The idea was to get them seen over the monitor.”
The kiosks may also be used for medical evaluations, she said.
The agency held a community awareness program in McComb in December, attended by representatives from 27 agencies and about 100 citizens.
More such events will be held this year, she said.
The agency is about to open an office in Wilkinson County. And Merit Health in Natchez donated a building that will be renovated with a community enhancement loan from First Bank to become an eight-bed crisis intervention unit.
Vince said she wants to look into establishing a holding facility on this side of the district as well.
The agency received $88,000 to use for therapy services that have served 30 people. And it’s serving as a pilot program for Mississippi State Hospital psychiatric personnel to provide remote services to clients.
The agency has appointed a person through the Mobile Crisis Emergency Response Team to go to chancery court commitments, jails, homeless shelters and women’s shelters.
It will offer crisis intervention instruction for law enforcement officers in June.
“We’ve been busy. We’re moving forward,” Vince said.
Board president Robert Accardo commended the progress.
“People just don’t realize how important what you do for the community is,” he said.
Vince said more people have been using the agency’s services since the pandemic started. However, she’s concerned about schoolchildren since the agency hasn’t had its normal access to schools.
