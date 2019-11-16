The incoming Pike County sheriff and coroner hit the ground running Friday by getting supervisors’ help in readying for their new positions.
James Brumfield won the sheriff’s election, and Bryant “Wally” Jones will be the coroner when the new year rolls around.
Brumfield requested permission to advertise for two weeks in the newspaper to hire sheriff’s department employees.
“We’re going to open up the application process to the public, current employees and new employees,” Brumfield said.
He asked that board attorney Wayne Dowdy review the ad before it runs, that county administrator Tami Dangerfield print copies of applications and have them on hand in the court annex, and that he be allowed to conduct interviews in the board room the week after Thanksgiving.
Brumfield also asked the board to send him to an 11-day sheriffs academy training in Jackson in December.
And he requested a complete audit of the sheriff’s department, including inventory, petty cash, evidence, prisoner billing and seized firearms.
Brumfield asked that the county inventory clerk conduct the audit with a representative of his on hand.
Board president Chuck Lambert said the state Department of Audit usually conducts such audits, which are routine when new sheriffs are elected and at similar times. However, the department is short-handed, so the audit must be conducted in-house.
Lambert said a follow-up audit will need to be conducted in January.
Supervisors approved all of Brumfield’s requests.
Lambert told Brumfield he will either need to draw up his own personnel policy or use the county’s. The same applies to the tax assessor, tax collector, chancery clerk and circuit clerk.
Meanwhile, coroner-elect Jones asked supervisors to hire Willie King and Chan Thomas as deputy coroners, and to send all three of them to five-day mandatory medical examiner training at Jackson in December for $650 each.
Supervisors approved the request.
In other business, supervisors:
• Approved travel for the incoming board to the three-day Mississippi Association of Supervisors midwinter conference at Jackson in January.
• Voted to advertise for the county financial depository.
• Noted the hiring of Sharon Montgomery at the jail and the discharge of KaTerrica Hackett.
• Approved a request from Chancery Judge Debbra Halford for a new $4,995 courtroom recorder.
• Accepted a plat for Driftwood Subdivision off Della Drive in northwest Pike County.
