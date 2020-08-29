TYLERTOWN — Former supervisor Fred Magee Jr. returned to the Walthall County Board of Supervisors seeking an explanation and apology for a statement made about him last month, and he got neither.
Magee was angered by board attorney Conrad Mord, who was quoted in the Enterprise-Journal joking during a July board meeting that Magee might have taken down a state flag that was missing.
The flag was later discovered somewhere in the courthouse.
“Can you explain that?” Magee asked Mord while giving him a copy of the Enterprise-Journal article with the quote.
“I’m not commenting,” Mord replied.
“That’s a racial remark that your attorney said, and the board let him,” Magee said to his former colleagues. “I’m a former supervisor, and the board let him say that about me. I take that seriously.”
Mord said the board would take Magee’s objection under advisement, and Magee continued to argue for an explanation and apology that the board declined to give.
Board president Larry Montgomery and Supervisor Bruce Boyd also said they also would not comment, and interim Supervisor Pop Carr said he was not present at that meeting and didn’t know anything about it.
“I appreciate everything you do for the county, but if our attorney says we’ll take it under advisement, that’s what we’re going to do,” Supervisor Ken Craft, who defeated Magee to regain the District 2 seat on the board, said.
“As soon as we take action, we’ll let you know,” Mord said.
In other business, the board:
• Accepted a bid of 1.49 percent to borrow $150,000 from Trustmark Bank to finance the purchase of a garbage truck for three years.
• Told Janice Jefferson Oatis that the county has a $500 donation for her Walking N Da Light domestic violence support group and shelter included in the next year’s budget.
• Noted a request from Circuit Clerk Vernon Alford for $30,000 for computer equipment, software and support for records and access to the Mississippi Electronic Courts system.
• Learned that the e911 Commission will be requesting large expenditures for equipment replacement in the near future.
• Credited $297 on a garbage bill, leaving $72 to be paid.
• Moved consideration of a new vacation policy to the Sept. 8 meeting.
