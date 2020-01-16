Magnolia Police arrested two men Tuesday for attempted murder and other charges.
Police Chief Ray Reynolds said Wednesday that city officers and sheriff’s deputies arrested Angus Armstrong, 18, of 1355 Cunnigen St., and Demiquise Barnes, 20, of 1098 Alberta Drive, and charged both with attempted murder, attempted robbery and shooting into a motor vehicle.
Reynolds said the shooting and robbery attempt came at a home near Armstrong’s address Tuesday afternoon.
The men were arrested about 3 p.m. in a wooded area also near Armstrong’s residence.
The victim of the attack drove himself to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center and was later transferred to a Jackson hospital. Reynolds withheld the victim’s name and address.
He said the Magnolia Head Start Center was briefly locked down while officers searched for the two men.
“I’m glad we were able to get these men into custody quickly,” Reynolds said.
He said bond had not been set for the two yet.
Amite reports arrests
Amite County Sheriff Tim Wroten said Wednesday that deputies had arrested two people in connection to a burglary.
On Dec. 30, Casey Aldridge, 30, and Shunna Mizell, 40, both of Gloster, were arrested and charged with burglary of a storehouse in a remote area of the county.
Wroten said both are suspected of involvement in other burglaries, and investigation is ongoing.
Both have been sent to a rehabilitation facility.
On Jan. 6, deputies assisted by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested Michael Allen of Baker, La., at a safety checkpoint on Highway 48 near Centreville.
Allen was charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm and one count of simple possession of marijuana.
Allen remains in the Amite County Jail on $40,000 bond and also must pay other outstanding fines before he can be released.
