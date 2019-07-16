Magnolia Mayor Anthony Witherspoon asked Pike County supervisors Monday to consider donating the Magnolia Library to the town or at least revise a decades-old lease agreement.
He then encountered fierce criticism over a longtime drainage problem behind the courthouse.
Witherspoon said the lease of the county-owned library to the town dates back to the 1970s and probably should have been renewed at the start of every four-year term. He said the county insures the building and the town maintains it, but he’s not sure what to do about major repairs.
“Right now there’s a cloud over who’s responsible for what,” he said.
Board president Chuck Lambert said he doesn’t have a problem with giving the library to the town, but since the lease has a cancellation clause he doesn’t think renewals are necessary. He noted the town assumes responsibility for maintenance in lieu of rent.
Board attorney Wayne Dowdy said supervisors can legally donate the library to the town if they wish.
Lambert said if supervisors do so, they should include a reverter clause so it reverts to the county if no longer used as a library.
“If we convey it to them, that would take care of all their concerns,” Lambert said.
Supervisors asked Dowdy to research the matter further before they make any decisions.
Lambert then asked Witherspoon about longstanding drainage problems behind the court annex that keep 10 to 12 parking lots closed when it rains. He said supervisors have sent two letters to Witherspoon without a reply.
“We need to get that resolved so we can get those parjking spaces back open,” Lambert said.
Witherspoon said he only received one letter and pointed out that a leak that added to the problem has been fixed. Repairing the storm drainage issue is a bigger problem, he said, citing a visit to the site by Neel-Schaffer engineering personnel.
“This could possibly get us into a couple hundred thousand dollars,” Witherspoon said, asking supervisors if they could share the cost.
As Witherspoon explained why the town hasn’t repaired the problem, Supervisor Gary Honea cut him off.
“We don’t want all that philosophy,” Honea said, adding it’s a town issue, not county. “It’s blowing smoke.”
Witherspoon responded, “My priority responsibility is my citizens. We’re talking about 12 parking lots.”
He said the county wouldn’t share the costs of a Magnolia street project in the past.
Lambert he said hasn’t seen an estimate for the drainage repairs, and Honea said, “There is no estimate. This is all bull.”
Witherspoon replied, “If you want to disrespect me, this is the wrong person.”
He accused Honea of grandstanding in an election year, but Honea pointed out that he’s not running for re-election.
Lambert pounded the table with his hand and said, “Cool it! Cool it!”
He told Witherspoon more than parking lots are at stake.
“I’m afraid it’s going to erode under the building,” Lambert said.
Witherspoon asked supervisors to share the cost of an analysis just to see what the work might cost, but Honea was adamant: “It’s the city’s responsibility.”
Nevertheless, Lambert asked Witherspoon to get a task order from Neel-Schaffer for a cost analysis.
