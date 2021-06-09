At a May 28 board meeting, Pike County supervisor Tazwell Bowsky called for road superintendent Wendell Alexander to be fired, accusing him of authorizing paving work on private driveways along Boone Road.
At a meeting Monday, board president Robert Accardo called on Bowsky to apologize.
“You accused a lot of good people of a lot of bad things,” Accardo said.
“You told him to do it,” Bowsky said.
“You ran our road superintendent’s name through the mud,” Accardo continued.
“I will again today,” Bowsky said.
“As a gentleman, I think you should apologize,” Accardo said.
“I’m not going to do it,” Bowsky said.
At the May 28 board meeting, Bowsky also claimed Boone Road got a much better asphalt job than Jack’s Drive, which he ascribed to racial discrimination.
On Monday, Accardo compared the two roads’ specifications.
Jack’s Drive is 22 feet wide with 40-foot right of way and no ditches.
Boone Road is 22 to 24 feet with a 60- to 80-foot right of way and ditches where driveways meet the road.
Because of the ditches and wider right of way, more asphalt was used at driveway entrances, but no asphalt extended onto private drives, Accardo said.
He also said the road surfaces were the same, except Jack’s Drive had an added layer of sand on top, accounting for the difference in appearance.
Bowsky insisted Jack’s paving was far inferior.
“I’m not going to sit up here and listen to the crap you said,” Bowsky said, holding up photos of Boone Road and Jack’s Drive.
Bowsky said driveway entrances weren’t paved on another road close to Boone, and claimed Boone Road residents got special treatment.
“You put asphalt on places that are not supposed to be asphalted,” Bowsky said. “You’re full of it, that’s what you are. I exposed you and what you are.”
“You just exposed yourself,” Accardo said. “Nothing’s on private property. I will ask once again for you to apologize.”
“I’m not going to apologize to you or Mr. Wendell,” Bowsky said. “You’re in cahoots with him.”
Bowsky continued to pass around the stack of photos he had brought to the May 28 meeting. Bowsky said he was going to make his allegations to the State Department of Audit, and Accardo urged him to follow through with that.
