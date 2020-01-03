Tuesday was a festive day at the Pike County Court Annex as four supervisors said their goodbyes and new ones were sworn in, along with some other elected officials.
With one exception, the oaths of office are temporary, an interim measure until the formal swearing-in at 9 a.m. Monday.
Outgoing supervisors and a couple other officials resigned effective Dec. 31 to avoid missing a retirement check, and the new ones had to be sworn in for the one-week interval.
The supervisors’ meeting got off to a rousing start as Sarah Hodges, daughter of outgoing Supervisor Faye Hodges, sang the National Anthem a capella.
After the regular business meeting, Chancery Clerk Becky Buie administered oaths of office to incoming supervisors Sam Hall in District 2, who replaces Hodges; Robert Accardo in District 3, replacing Chuck Lambert; Jake Gazzo in District 4, replacing Luke Brewer; and Lee Fortenberry in District 5, replacing Gary Honea.
District 1 Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky was reelected and will take his oath of office Monday,
Also taking interim oaths were Central District Constable Mark Thompson, who replaces Billy Young; and Northern District Justice Court Judge Fulton Brewer, replacing Bryan Harbour.
County Prosecuting Attorney David Brewer took his formal four-year oath since he won’t be present for Monday’s ceremony.
Next, the crowd moved into the chancery courtroom for a retirement ceremony honoring the four outgoing supervisors plus retiring road superintendent Mike Duncan. A retirement reception for constable Young will be held at 3 p.m. today at justice court.
Duncan has served 10 years and four months as road superintendent.
“The people in Pike County don’t realize what they’re losing.” Lambert said. “People talk about the four supervisors retiring, but folks, we’re not the ones who do the work. We serve in an administrative capacity.”
When the state closed several county bridges unexpectedly, Duncan replaced many with railroad tank-car culverts at tremendous savings, Lambert said, calling him a “consummate professional.”
“I cannot tell y’all how much this man has saved this county with his knowledge and abilities.”
“They’re giving me too much credit,” Duncan demurred, in turn thanking county administrator Tami Dangerfield and the board of supervisors.
Buie presented plaques to each of the outgoing supervisors. Honea and Lambert have served as supervisors since 2008, Hodges and Brewer since 2012.
“This was a chapter in my life I never thought I would take,” Brewer said. “It’s been fun; it’s been interesting.”
Honea said when he took office, Judge Keith Starrett told him that supervisor was the most important job in the county.
“It can move the county forward. It can move the county backward,” Honea said. “You all that have been elected have been honored by your constituents.”
Hodges said serving as supervisor has been a special season in her life.
“Now this season is over and I’m just excited about what’s next,” she said. “It has been very tough sometimes, but we made it through.”
Lambert started his service with the county in 1986 when he became county administrator, before going on to serve as supervisor for 12 years.
“For the last 331⁄2 years, this has been my home,” Lambert said. “It’s bittersweet in my retiring and my leaving.”
He especially thanked Dangerfield, who has worked for the county nearly as long as he has.
“I appreciate the citizens of Pike County for giving me the opportunity to serve here,” Lambert said. “We’ve had our disagreements, but overall I think the majority of the decisions we made were for the benefit of Pike County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.