The race to fill the Amite County circuit clerk position is shaping up to be a tight one, with three Democratic candidates vying for the primary nomination in their hopes to replace outgoing Circuit Clerk Debbie Kirkland.
On the ballot are deputy circuit clerks Barbara McDonald and Celeste Bell McIntyre and county employee Lisa Sullivan. If no one gets at least 50 percent of the vote plus one in Tuesday’s primary, the top two finishers will go to an Aug. 27 runoff.
The Democratic nominee will face independent candidate Wendy Sterling Aaron in the November general election.
Barbara McDonald,
McDonald, 45, of Liberty, said that because of her position and role, she has learned the ins and outs of the office.
McDonald was born in Zachary, La., but has lived in Liberty for over six years and is married to sheriff’s investigator Danny Meaux. She studied business administration in community college and worked as a certified optometric technician before joining the circuit clerk’s office.
McDonald said she intends to uphold the integrity of the office with the knowledge she has of the job. Having worked as deputy circuit clerk for nearly five years has provided her with experience needed to manage in the court system and elections, she said.
One of her goals if elected is to work at making the circuit clerk’s office more accessible, especially by taking advantage of the internet. She is also interested in starting a program in the school system to educate juniors and seniors regarding the process and importance of voting.
“I am dedicated to this county. I’ve made friends and family here and I want to keep giving back to the community that has given me so much,” she said.
Celeste Bell McIntyre
McIntyre, 41, of Gloster, was born and raised in Amite County. She noted her experience in the circuit clerk’s office, having worked during the past three years as deputy circuit clerk.
She said she has become familiar with the workings of the office and has experience carrying out elections.
McIntyre said she also has experience and knowledge of the circuit court system as it relates to both criminal and civil matters.
McIntyre said public service runs in her family. Her grandfather, Benoyd Bell, served as the mayor of Gloster for 16 years in the 1980s and ’90s.
“My heart is in serving the people of Amite County,” she said.
McIntyre noted that technology is rapidly advancing, and that the circuit clerk’s office will have to keep pace. In the next few years, the office will need to look into acquiring new voting machines.
McIntyre said she is well-qualified for the position.
“I feel very confident in my ability to treat people fairly and to continue to treat them as courteously as they have been treated in the past in the circuit clerk’s office,” she said.
Lisa Sullivan
Sullivan, 57, of Liberty, has worked for Amite County government since her senior year of high school and is an employee of the solid waste department.
She moved to Liberty from McComb during her senior year of high school. She attends the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she teaches seminary in the mornings.
Throughout her career, she has worked in the circuit clerk’s, chancery clerk’s and tax assessor’s office. She also acts as the assistant purchasing and receiving clerk for the Amite County Board of Supervisors.
Sullivan said she is a unique candidate because of her wide range of experience within the county government, which has allowed her to gain a working knowledge of most of the offices in the county.
She said she plans to ensure the circuit clerk’s office continues to be operated in a friendly and professional manner, as has become expected from Kirkland.
Sullivan is active in the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce, having previously served as vice president and president of its board of directors.
She earned an accounting certificate from Southwest Mississippi Community College.
“I love people. To me at the end of the day, if you try to do something to put a smile on a person’s face or make their day a little better, then that’s a good day,” Sullivan said.
