The Mississippi State Department of Health reported over 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the second day in a row on Thursday.
The state reported a record-smashing 2,457 new infections Wednesday, and followed that with 2,168 on Thursday. State officials worry it will only get worse with a possible surge from Thanksgiving gatherings.
Wednesday’s numbers broke the previous record of 1,972 cases from Nov. 21. It marked the first time the state broke over 2,000 cases in a day.
Lately the state has frequently reported days close to 1,000, and the seven days before Wednesday’s record were all over 1,000.
There were 15 new COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide Wednesday and another 28 reported Thursday. Two of Wednesday’s deaths were reported by Pike and Walthall counties, and Lincoln County reported one new death Thursday.
“All residents of Mississippi should avoid any social gathering that includes individuals outside of the nuclear family or household,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a tweet on Wednesday. “MSDH recommends that Mississippians only participate in work, school or other absolutely essential activities,”
Along with the statement on Twitter, the State Department of Health released guidelines for Mississippians that urge residents of the state to avoid public and social gatherings.
That includes parties, family gatherings outside of the household or nuclear family, weddings, funerals, sporting events and in-person church services.
Despite the rise in cases, the state did not announce any more restrictions or a statewide mask mandate on Wednesday. Gov. Tate Reeves did not hold a press conference, nor did he make a statement about the record number of cases.
Across the two record-high days, Pike County added 30 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 1,683 since March.
Amite County added 27 cases for 593, Franklin rose by 17 cases to 372, Lawrence went up by 14 to 752, Lincoln reported 35 cases for 2,008, Walthall added 23 for 799 total, and Wilkinson rose by eight cases to 413.
