Local rivers including the Bogue Chitto are swollen from recent rains and continuing to rise, Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan told county supervisors Thursday.
Coghlan said 15 feet marks flood stage on the Bogue Chitto, yet the river was expected to reach 191⁄2 feet Thursday night and 21 feet on Saturday.
“At 21 feet it will flood homes and a lot of roads along the river,” Coghlan said. “People need to be aware.”
