Sheriff’s investigators are looking for information about a hit-and-run accident that injured a man last week on Old Highway 24.
Christopher Hamilton said his grandfather, James McCullough, 82, was found injured by the side of Old Highway 24 East, McComb, near Weaver Road between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
McCullough was transported to a hospital, and doctors there advised his family that it appeared he had blunt-force trauma consistent with being hit by a moving vehicle.
The family contacted the sheriff’s department, which opened an investigation into the incident.
Investigators confirmed they are looking into the incident.
McCullough’s wife left their property at about 11 a.m. and found him in a ditch near their mailbox just before 12:30 p.m. after she returned.
Hamilton said he probably would not have been visible to a driver on the road after he was struck. Hamilton said McCullough was wearing a dark shirt and dark pants.
He asked that anybody who may have seen or heard anything about the incident to contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 783-6767.
