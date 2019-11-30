The Alpha Center library in Baertown will be getting a badly needed facelift.
Pike County supervisors on Wednesday approved an interlocal agreement with McComb at their meeting Wednesday morning.
The agreement, approved Tuesday night by McComb selectmen, stipulates the county will pay $54,000 to the city for renovations and repairs for the Alpha Center. Supervisors said the work will help the building maintain its status as a community center.
The figure represents a $900 payment each month for the next five years. The county had already been contributing that amount for upkeep and repairs but for the purpose of the agreement will pay the full value up front.
McComb took over control of the building in July when selectmen accepted conveyance of the property from the McComb School District.
After the five-year term of the agreement expires the county will no longer be responsible for contributing monies to the upkeep of the library and the city will be in charge of all maintenance.
McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley thanked the board for its willingness to collaborate with the city on the interlocal agreement.
Lockley said the interlocal agreement will benefit the city, particularly residents of Baertown. He said some children in Baertown, who otherwise don’t have easy access to the internet, use the library’s services to work on school projects and complete daily homework assignments.
“I want to thank the board for participating in this agreement,” Lockley said. “Thank you.”
County board attorney Wayne Dowdy said the contract calls for payment within 30 days of entering into the interlocal agreement which has been in the works since the spring.
In other business, the board:
• Reappointed Peggy Tidwell to the Pike-Amite-Walthall library board.
• Tabled discussion of county participation in a lawsuit against the manufacturers and distributors of opioid pain medication to allow incoming supervisors the opportunity to review the agreement and advise the sitting board.
