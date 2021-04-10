A preliminary autopsy report has determined that a brain bleed caused the death of Wendy Dansby, law enforcement sources said Friday.
Dansby, a 55-year-old woman from Ridgeland, was found dead at the home of McComb attorney Robert A. Lenoir the morning of March 30.
While the physical autopsy by the Mississippi State Medical Examiner is complete, a toxicology report is still pending, and the manner of death has not been determined, sources said. They added that a brain bleed can result from a variety of injuries, including accidental falls, and doesn’t always affect a person immediately after an injury.
By some estimates, it may be at least four weeks before Dansby’s toxicology report is complete due to a backlog from multiple states and agencies at the lab testing the samples.
Besides handling samples from autopsies, labs that test blood for toxicology reports also do so for drug tests administered by various agencies and businesses.
One source also noted that it is a misconception that the process of an autopsy only takes a few hours. The analysis of evidence, and preparing reports about it, can sometimes take months.
Lenoir was arrested on March 30, the day Dansby was found dead, after he allegedly pulled methamphetamine from his pocket and tried to swallow it in an interview room at the McComb police station.
He was still being held in the Pike County Jail on Friday, charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
However, jail administrator Capt. Richard Bynum said Lenoir had asked Friday about whether he could bond out, since he reportedly had someone who was willing to pay his bond.
Lenoir was being held on a $70,000 bond, meaning $7,000 cash would have to be paid for him to be released.
Lenoir’s preliminary hearing is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday in Pike County Justice Court.
Judge Forrest A. Johnson agreed earlier this week to preside as a special judge over the hearing. Circuit judges David Strong and Mike Taylor signed an order this week assigning the case to Johnson. The order said they would not be able to hear the case due to a conflict.
