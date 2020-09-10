Summit officials hired a new zoning administrator and approved numerous personnel changes in the police department on Tuesday.
Gerald Alexander will take over for Wayne Parker as zoning administrator, and Parker, who announced his intentions to retie last month, has decided to hang on to his role as the town’s building inspector.
Alexander, who was hired with a unanimous vote, introduced himself to the board Tuesday night.
He’s a graduate of Alcorn State University, a former McComb police officer, sawmill worker and nuclear power plant supervisor and recently retired.
“I’ve been in Pike County most of my life,” he said.
Alexander said he’s been studying the town’s zoning ordinances and is ready to take on the job.
“I believe you can learn to do any job,” he said, noting his experiences as starting out as a sawyer at large mills before taking on a long career in management.
The 3-1 vote to keep Parker on as building inspector came with more contentious discussion, mainly from Councilwoman Pauline Monley who opposed the hire.
Monley noted this isn’t the first time Parker has resigned and asked for his job back. She said the town needs to “try a little bit harder” to find a replacement for Parker, who announced last month he’d be retiring around his 82nd birthday.
But Mayor Percy Robinson said the board should consider keeping Parker on the job, noting that it’s difficult to find someone with the knowledge required.
“He’s good,” the mayor said, adding that he has someone in mind to eventually take the job, “but I need somebody now.”
“We are in a bind as far as electrical and gas permits,” Town Clerk Deborah Price said.
“They come in daily,” Robinson said.
In other personnel moves, the council released Brian Ellison and Tyler Dillon from the roster of part-time police officers. Police Chief Kenny Cotton said the officers, who have jobs with other departments, haven’t been available for shifts.
The council also accepted the resignation of police officer William Harris, promoted police officer Gerald Magee to detective and promoted James Kenny to part-time assistant detective.
And Joseph Roberts and Dominique Magee were hired as part-time police officers.
In other business, the council:
• Approved new fee scales for various services and permits.
• Allowed Summit Plastics to install six new silos.
• Agreed to install water meters at a new housing development on Diane Circle off Robb Street Extension.
