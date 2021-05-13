McComb is back to the drawing board in its search for a city clerk after the advertisement process yielded no viable candidates, city officials said during a Tuesday night board meeting.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley and City Administrator David Myers asked the board to readvertise for the position that has been manned by Rosezea Scott on an interim basis since late March after two applicants were deemed unqualified for the job.
“We got two applicants. They did not meet the requirements, and, therefore, we need to readvertise,” Lockley said.
The board voted unanimously to do so, with Myers noting the city would broaden its search.
“We’re going to try to cast a wider net, and this next time maybe we will get somebody that’s qualified for the position,” he said.
The board also voted unanimously to waive the residency requirement for the comptroller position, paving the way for the board to vote to hire a comptroller as soon as the next regular board meeting. Myers has said he has a candidate in mind but they lives further than Pike’s surrounding counties, which is not in line with city policy.
The city has been without a comptroller since December.
In other news, the board:
• Approved a $10,000 budget ammendment for the Zoning Department’s demolition and cleanup budget.
• Recognized Jason Howell, David Lee Fischer and Eric Bass for their 20 years of service to the fire department, and Matthew W. Williamson, Joseph Roberts and Ronald Butler for 10 years of service to the fire department.
• Approved Myers’ travel to the Mississippi Black Caucus of Local Elected Officials and Mississippi Municipal League events on July 25 to 28.
• Authorized a change to city policy requiring a two-thirds vote among the mayor, city social media manager and city administrator to change the password to the city’s Facebook page.
• Approved Myers’ $80,800 salary, which is 6% higher than the job’s starting pay.
• Went into executive session to discuss a personnel matter and multiple litigation matters. The mayor said no action was taken during the closed-door meeting.
• Approved the travel expenses for the mayor, selectmen and city administrator to the federal trial between the city and former employee Chuck Lambert this month in Natchez.
• Agreed to advertise for an opening on the Civil Service Commission.
