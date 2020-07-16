The Relay for Life of Southwest Mississippi was one of the area’s many annual events that got canceled due to the coronavirus, but organizers will have another event this evening to raise money for the fight against cancer, honor those in the battle and remember loved ones who have passed on.
A drive-by luminaria ceremony will be held at 8 tonight along Delaware Avenue, beginning at First Baptist Church in the west and ending in downtown McComb in the east.
A parade featuring cancer survivors will be held beforehand, with line-up at 7:30 at First Baptist.
“This has been such a stressful and scary time for everyone,” said American Cancer Society community development manager Stacie Cross. “It’s an especially concerning time for cancer patients and survivors, who are among those at high risk of serious illness from an infection.
“Relay For Life is always a time to unite our communities to honor and celebrate cancer survivors, but we want to change things up a bit and bring the celebration to our survivors during this time of social distancing. We hope that everyone will join us as we spread a little hope.”
Luminaria bags are available for purchase — $10 for white bags and $25 for gold bags — at FitLife SportsPlex, PJ’s Coffee, District 51, Holmes Stationers, Alford’s Flowers & Gifts and StatCare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.