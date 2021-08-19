TYLERTOWN — Walthall County school officials are maintaining their policy of encouraging, but not mandating masks, even in the face of the closure of a school.
Superintendent Wade Carney, under the district’s safe operations policy for COVID-19, shuttered Salem Attendance Center for two weeks after Tuesday’s school day.
Assistant Superintendent Bradley Brumfield said 31% of the student body were affected by COVID protocols, with 26 students under isolation and another 123 in quarantine.
“The number escalated drastically” Monday, Carney told school board members Tuesday. “We talked to (state epidemiologist) Dr. (Paul) Byers, and he advised that we should close Salem.”
Carney said he had received questions about whether the district would continue to use the same mask policy, and board member Zack Fortenberry asked if the district could, and should, mandate masks on campus.
“Some (districts) have, and some haven’t,” board attorney Conrad Mord said. “There’s no legal standard. But if you’re going to mandate it, you’d better be ready to back it up. If a kid refuses to wear a mask, what are you going to do? Paddle him? Send him home?”
Fortenberry said such students should go home, drawing opposition from board member Linda Metz.
“You want to send them home and make them go virtual?” Metz said. “If they don’t wear a mask, we should force them to home-school?
“There are different opinions. If a parent says they don’t want their child to wear a mask, how are we going to enforce it? I think it should be the parents’ decision.”
Mord said he didn’t see a good way to enforce a mask mandate now.
“Some people might object on religious grounds. If that’s valid, how do you deal with that?” Mord said. “Like you have it, you can deal with it.”
Board member Bobbie Lewis suggested that placing a mandate but being “lax on the consequences” might increase mask-wearing.
“The governor hasn’t mandated masks, and I don’t believe we should,” Metz said.
“If COVID gets spread around because students aren’t wearing masks, that doesn’t seem fair,” Lewis replied.
Tylertown Primary School principal Robin Duncan said about half of students at her school are wearing masks this year, and the mandate was enforced last year under the governor’s order.
“We spent a lot of time telling students to pull their masks up last year,” Duncan said. “It was not a problem last year. Under the state mandate, we had more leeway to tell them to pull up their masks. We gave them lanyards to hold their masks last year, so they wouldn’t put them down just anywhere and leave them.”
Lewis asked about extending extra COVID leave to faculty and staff, but Mord and business manager Marcy Hartzog said that doesn’t appear to be legal, even though other districts have passed plans to do that. Hartzog said the ability to grant administrative leave for COVID, which was granted last year, seems to have expired at the end of the last school year. Ordinarily, school districts can only grant regular sick days, personal days or vacation days, not administrative leave.
As of now, employees “have to use their own sick or personal leave,” Hartzog said. “If they don’t have any, they get docked.”
Teachers who have COVID and feel able to work from home may do so in at least some instances, but Hartzog noted that workers such as cafeteria workers or bus drivers cannot work from home.
Lewis and board president Deloris Breland asked about the possibility of having a healthcare provider providing vaccinations for students on campus, and Carney said he would look into it.
