A week after debating the legality of the move, the McComb city board agreed Tuesday night to clean the city-owned pool for at Edgewood Park and fill it with water as its sponsorship of the McComb Garden Club’s annual Azalea Court coronation.
The vote, which passed 5-0 with selectman Donovan Hill absent, came after Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said the move was legal because it was a sponsorship and not a donation. City board attorney Angela Cockerham, who attended the meeting via telephone, agreed.
“Filling the pool and cleaning the pool are part of sponsoring the event,” Lockley said. “It is not a donation.”
The coronation sponsorship will include the filling of the old Edgewood Park pool, which Recreations Director Joyce Smith said would cost the city $750 to fill.
Cities are not allowed to donate utilities to any organization, but may sponsor events, Lockley said.
The Garden Club holds its Azalea Court coronation, which honors local high school students, in late March as one of the final events of the month-long Azalea Festival.
Another group, the Camellia City Civic Club, also has its own Azalea Court coronation around the same time and place.
Selectman Ronnie Brock said his issue was not with the filling of the pool but with the paperwork the club had filled out in previous years.
“I do have some issues with the form we have been using of the years,” Brock said. “I see some corrections we need to change on it in reference to who signs and who is going to be liable in case something happens.
“We have some legal issues. We need to go back and make sure that the Garden Club, Camellia City or whoever authorizes them to sign the document so that we can move forward.”
The board agreed that the paperwork needed to be amended and asked City Administrator Dirkland Smith to make the necessary changes.
“We need to adjust that form,” Lockley said.
Selectman Devante Johnson asked the board whom the insurance liability fell on, and Lockley said because the board is sponsoring the coronation, insurance responsibility falls on the city.
Again, Lockley asked for Cockerham’s opinion and she confirmed it.
“If we are sponsoring, yes,” Cockerham said when asked who is responsible for insurance during the event.
At last week’s work session, Brock brought up the issue of segregation between the mostly white McComb Garden Club and the mostly black Camellia City Civic Club. Cockerham said she was contacted by a member of the McComb Garden Club and asked to clarify.
“I did get a phone call from a member of the Garden Club who asked that I just make a statement and reiterate what was posed to me which was they were about inclusion and being inclusive to everyone and wanting to work with the city in any endeavor that they sponsor,” Cockerham said the member told her.
Selectman Ted Tullos said the coronation, which began in 1958, is a long-standing tradition in the city that highlights high school seniors for their outstanding performance academically or athletically.
“It is really well done by the Garden Club, and it is not segregated,” Tullos said.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the payments of $1,800 to Cox Architecture and $28,001 to Vernon Culpepper for the Baertown park bathroom project.
• Approved a $10,400 payment to the McComb-Pike County Airport for annual support.
• Approved a payment of $159,150 as part of a general obligation bond project for the RBR Development Project, which involves work done on Presley Boulevard.
• Ratified Lockley and Public Works Director Alice Barnes’ signature on a permit submitted by Cable One to provide service to Centeral Sunbelt Federal Credit Union on Anna Drive.
• Authorized the board, city clerks and city administrator to attend the 2020 Mississippi Municipal League summer conference in Biloxi in June.
• Approved travel for the Mayor’s Youth Council to attend the 13th annual Statewide Youth Leadership Summit in Hattiesburg this month.
• Approved travel for the board to attend the Mississippi Association of Planning and Development Districts Annual Conference in Biloxi.
• Authorized the board, city clerk and deputy clerk to attend a class in Hattiesburg in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.