By Mack Spencer
Enterprise-Journal
Tuesday was good for incumbents in Walthall County, as all five officeholders who faced challengers won re-election.
Sheriff Kyle Breland, Democrat, won a second term with a commanding win over Republican candidate John P. Smith, 4,041-689. That more than 85% of the vote for Breland.
In a battle of Holmeses, incumbent prosecutor Mark Holmes, running as an independent, held off a challenege from Democrat Jenna Darlene Holmes 2,34-2,144, a 53% to 47% margin.
On the board of supervisors, both Democratic incumbents who faced Republican challengers retained their seats, with Larry Montgomery holding his District 1 position 690-245, taking about three-quarters of the vote; and Bruce Boyd beating back a challenge from Robert Bond 609-503, a 55% to 45% win.
Democratic incumbent Post 2 Constable Roy Jene Huhn beat Republican Darlene Moran 1,527-887, a margin of 3 to 2.
In statewide races Walthall County voters followed the overall trends, supporting the winning Republicans across the board.
They also threw their weight behind incumbent Democratic District Attorney Dee Bates, who drew almost double the vote of Republican challenger Joey Norton in Walthall County.
All of Walthall County’s legislative delegates — Sens. Sally Doty and Tammy Witherspoon and Reps. Bill Pigott and Daryl Porter Jr. — were unopposed in the general election.
A number of the county’s elections races had been decided in the primary or runoff elections held in August. Those winners included:
• Chancery Clerk-elect Shannon Fortinberry.
• Circuit Clerk Vernon Alford.
• District 2 Supervisor-elect Ken Craft.
• District 3 Supervisor-elect Doug Popwell.
• District 5 Supervisor Clennel Brown.
Four incumbents, including Tax Assessor Peggy Hilburn, Justuce Court Judges Carl Montgomery Jr. and Ryan Bruhl and Post 1 Constable Raymond Gutter drew no election opposition.
Coroner-elect Chris Blackwell, who will succeed Shannon Hartzog, was also elected without primary or general election opposition. Hartzog chose to challenge Alford for the circuit clerk’s seat in the Democratic primary.
