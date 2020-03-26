A local beer distributor is pledging $10,000 to help area bartenders and servers who find themselves out of work as restaurants close their doors and limit business to take-out and delivery.
Rob Belote of Southwest Distributors announced in a video posted to Facebook on Tuesday that the business would also give $2,500 to the St. Andrew’s Mission Soup Kitchen.
Belote said his company would partner with St. Andrew’s, a nonprofit, to disburse the funds.
“These are times that are trying and very difficult, times that many of us have never seen before,” Belote said. “The Southwest Distributors family feels like it’s time to come together as a community because it’s going to take a community to get us through this pandemic.”
Many restaurants and bars have closed to comply with state and federal health guidelines that limit crowds of 10 people or more in an effort to stem the COVID-19 pandemic, which affects the livelihood of many in the service industry.
Belote noted that his and other businesses have managed to stay open and he encouraged those that are to join in the cause.
“I’d like to challenge other businesses in the area to follow suit,” he said. “Some of us have been able to stay open. Either we’ve been deemed essential or we haven’t been ordered by the CDC to close.”
Belote said more assistance may be forthcoming.
“Southwest Distributors will continue to pray and think about further efforts in the future,” he said.
