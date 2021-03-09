GLOSTER — Aldermen took action on several matters pertaining to the police department Tuesday.
The board accepted the resignation of officer Germarkus Patterson and agreed to advertise for a new officer.
They authorized officer Marcus Brooks to attend police academy in Hattiesburg in April.
The board approved travel for dispatchers Mary Collins and Dewayne Collins to two-day certification training this month.
The board voted 4-1 to buy an $899 for a Crown Victoria and pay Preston Walters $600 to $800 to install it. Alderwoman Betty Green opposed.
In other matters, the board:
• Agreed to buy a water pump from Griner Drilling for $22,375.
• Agreed to install a street light at 460 N. First St.
• Learned that the fire department door needs replacing. Alderman Tommie Lee will get an estimate.
