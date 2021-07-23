With coronavirus cases ramping up, a local health care official is afraid the area is moving in the wrong direction as increased infections begin to put stress on Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Hospital Infection Prevention Practitioner Tammy Bacot said Southwest had five COVID-19 patients Thursday, with two in intensive care. Neither of the two in the ICU were on ventilators, she said.
There were only three ICU bed available between the hospital and the Cardiovascular Institute of Mississippi out of a total of 24 as of Thursday.
The news comes amid indicators of a looming outbreak in the area.
Mississippi State Department of Health officials said there are 15 COVID-19 cases associated with an ongoing outbreak at The Claiborne in McComb.
And First Baptist Church, Magnolia had to postpone its Vacation Bible School program due to the virus.
A church official said this week some of the children scheduled to attend went on vacation and caught the virus, causing them to go into quarantine and the church to postpone the program.
Bacot echoed State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs’ assessment that the state is on the cusp of a new wave, saying the area appears to be in store for hard times.
“I think there is another wave, and we are in it. I think we are going to see an exponential rise in cases,” Bacot said.
She noted that the county, as well as the state, had been in a lull of infections, which she attributed to vaccinations. But she believes the new delta variant, which is two times as contagious as the orignal virus, mixed with a relaxed coronavirus restrictions and lower vaccination rates, has led to the rise.
“It did slow down until the variants came into being, and they are so much more contagious. That is why we are seeing the uptick in cases now,” she said.
Bacot said the hospital has seen some “breakthrough” cases that infect vaccinated people, adding that the vaccine is not a sure thing in preventing infection.
“We’ve seen some breakthough cases, but that was to be expected. The vaccine is not 100% effective,” she said. “There will always be some breakthrough cases, but (the vaccine) is extremely effective in preventing deaths.
“Even though you may get the virus after taking the vaccine, and you may even come to the hospital, you are less likely to get severe illness and most likely will not end up in the ICU or a ventilator. The whole point is to save as many lives as possible.”
She noted that the hospital most likely has had patients involving the delta variant, noting that state health officials estimate about 80% or 90% of all transmission in the state is from the new strain. She said the issue is that not all people who come through get their strain tested.
As of Tuesday, Pike County has had three confirmed cases of the delta variant and five instances of the alpha variant, better known as the United Kingdom variant.
Meanwhile, Mississippi State Department of Health officials said there are 15 COVID-19 cases associated with an ongoing outbreak at The Claiborne in McComb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.