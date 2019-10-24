JACKSON, La. — A Gloster man died Tuesday in a collision with a prison bus in East Feliciana Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Austin Dixon, 19, died in the 6:30 a.m. crash on Louisiana Highway 68 south of Highway 10.
Dixon was northbound in a 2018 Toyota Corolla when he apparently crossed the center line and ran head-on into a 2018 Bluebird bus, police said.
Dixon was wearing a seat belt but died in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver and several passengers of the bus were properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
WAFB reports that the bus was a prison bus. Dixon Correctional Institute is located nearby.
Ken Pastorick, communications director for the Louisiana Department of Corrections, said 24 inmate trusties were riding on the bus along with six corrections officers, including the bus driver.
