TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors will likely spend more on property insurance in the coming year.
Les Lampton of Lampton-Rushing Insurance Agency in Tylertown told supervisors Monday that the current property insurer, the Mississippi Association of Supervisors Insurance Trust, had sent inspectors to check out the county’s buildings and other property to update their value and calculate possible replacement costs.
“They moved the value of the courthouse from $2.2 million up to $2.45 million,” Lampton said. “On contents, you have $437.000 (in coverage), and I don’t think that’s enough.”
Lampton told board members that the county’s policies have separate coverage for things like records and software that might need to be replaced if the courthouse were damaged or destroyed.
He recommended the county have accurate coverage levels for replacement in case of a destructive event, especially a fire.
“I’ve been on the Tylertown Fire Department for 30 years,” Lampton said. “If (the courthouse) catches on fire, I don’t care if we call all the fire departments in the county, it’s gone.”
Other county buildings also rose in estimated value, notably the welfare office, which was boosted by $600,000, and the jail, which was increased by $160,000.
He also said the county has 88 vehicles covered now, and asked supervisors to let him know if any of them are inoperative and need to be deleted.
On coverage for potholes, he said the longer a pothole goes unrepaired, the more liable the county is to pay.
“I was told that once it’s reported, we have about 30 days” to make the fix, board President Larry Montgomery said.
“That’s a good guideline,” Lampton said. He told board members to send anybody that came with a claim to his office.
“If you make voters mad, just blame it on me,” he said. “I have broad shoulders.”
The board also set its leadership and county service roles for the year, re-electing Montgomery as president and electing Bruce Boyd as vice president, replacing Clennel Brown.
Hannah Bourgeois was selected as purchasing clerk, replacing LaRheta Dunaway, who retired.
The board named Deputy Chancery Clerk Cindy Ginn as comptroller, giving her the title for a job she already did. Former Chancery Clerk Bob Bracey held the title of comptroller until he left office this month, and new clerk Shannon Fortinberry did not retain it.
Also returning are board attorney Conrad Mord, county engineer Jeff Dungan and Milton Dunaway, inventory control clerk.
