Course set for Hero Dash

If the Hero Dash — a 3.7-mile endurance contest featuring running, paddling and completing obstacles — sounds tough, you should see what’s involved in setting it up.
On Thursday afternoon in 90-plus degree heat, organizers got busy assembling the course at Bogue Chitto Water Park for the Saturday morning fundraiser.
Mississippi Adopt-a-Hero, a local nonprofit group that benefits first responders, will host the event that kicks off at 7:30 a.m.
Fees are $65 in advance via www.herodash.net, $70 the morning of the race, $75 for elite runners. First responders get a discount. Sponsorships are available on the website.
On Thursday afternoon, Jamey Hewitt of Adopt-a-Hero and son Grayson assisted Sid Norris of Battle OCR (Obstacle Course Racing) of Baton Rouge in putting up a massive set of monkey bars, just the first of many obstacles to be assembled.
Hewitt said 93 people had signed up as of Thursday afternoon, including 24 first responders. Plenty more were expected to participate.
Norris said most people who participate in such races are not super-athletes.
“The most people that do this aren’t in shape, they aren’t athletic. They come out to feel inspired,” he said.
Just completing the course brings a sense of achievement, he said.
Plus it benefits first responders.
Hot dogs and jambalaya will be available for sale to the public Saturday. A Hero Dash after-party will be held at 6 p.m. at Tequila Soup, 201 Anna Drive, McComb, with music by Alibie.
